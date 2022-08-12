Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Drops By 98.1%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HZMMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
