Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Drops By 98.1%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HZMMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

