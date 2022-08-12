Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Expands By 44.6%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

