Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Expands By 34.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTO stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.61. 27,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,464. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

