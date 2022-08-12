Short Interest in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Increases By 23.6%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,192,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWLI stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.50. 3,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417. The company has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $192.66 and a 12-month high of $244.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.71.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

