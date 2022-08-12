Short Interest in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW) Drops By 27.3%

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SHACW stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

