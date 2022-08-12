Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 29.7%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. 13,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

