Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 29.7%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Strattec Security Price Performance
Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. 13,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Strattec Security
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.