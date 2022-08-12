Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 96.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 38.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

