Short Interest in Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Drops By 96.2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Thor Explorations Trading Down 38.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.72.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thor Explorations (THXPF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.