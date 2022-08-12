Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Decreases By 33.3%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of Tokuyama stock remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

