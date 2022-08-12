Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 56.5%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.