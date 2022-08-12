Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Grows By 39.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 187,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. United Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

