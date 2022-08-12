Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Grows By 39.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
United Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ULTHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 187,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. United Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.84.
United Lithium Company Profile
