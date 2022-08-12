Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Decreases By 99.5%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Verus International Stock Performance

Shares of VRUS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

