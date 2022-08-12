Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Expands By 1,405.9%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 1,405.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Vext Science in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Vext Science Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:VEXTF opened at 0.36 on Friday. Vext Science has a 1 year low of 0.27 and a 1 year high of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.40.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

