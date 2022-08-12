Short Interest in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Increases By 370.0%

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMG Consumer Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

