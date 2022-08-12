SHPING Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $302,460.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $302,460.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,044.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00066649 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

