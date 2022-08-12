Signify Wealth Purchases New Position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 838,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,701,000. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Separately, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,358,000.
Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,783 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.
