SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $319.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.57 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

