SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $1.13 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.