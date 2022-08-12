SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $459,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
