SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $607,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kroger by 144.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of KR opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
