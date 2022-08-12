SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $708,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000.
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
PRN opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.50. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $123.26.
Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
