SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New $836,000 Investment in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ALBO opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Articles

