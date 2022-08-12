SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New $947,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

