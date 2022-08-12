SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 499,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.