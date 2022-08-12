SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $2.23 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

