Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $61.70. 3,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.95 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,117,634 shares in the company, valued at $251,958,024.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,461 shares of company stock worth $3,021,728. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

