Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sixt Stock Up 0.8 %

ETR SIX2 opened at €117.40 ($119.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €125.25. Sixt has a one year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a one year high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

