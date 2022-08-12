SKALE Network (SKL) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $268.38 million and $18.50 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,384.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00037898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

