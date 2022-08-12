Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Slate Grocery REIT from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$15.03 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.86 and a 1 year high of C$17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.15. The firm has a market cap of C$907.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

