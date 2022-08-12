SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,346. The company has a market cap of $856.06 million, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 780.99%.

SLR Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.