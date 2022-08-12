Smart MFG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,254.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Smart MFG has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $21,254.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.57 or 1.00070134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00067578 BTC.

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,718,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

