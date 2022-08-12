Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.17.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
