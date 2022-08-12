SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point started coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Up 1.3 %

SmartRent stock opened at 5.61 on Friday. SmartRent has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.71.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 36.01 million.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.