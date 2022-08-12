Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,810,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 49,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last 90 days.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,103,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,220,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
