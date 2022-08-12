Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Up 22.4% in July

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,810,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 49,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Snap by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $23,994,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,103,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,220,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.01. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.