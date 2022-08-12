Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $17.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Snap One Stock Down 1.8 %

SNPO opened at $12.50 on Friday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $948.50 million and a PE ratio of -26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap One news, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Snap One by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap One by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

