SnowSwap Reaches Market Cap of $473,109.96 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $473,109.96 and approximately $15,132.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

