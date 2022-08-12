SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.54 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 11,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

