Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE DTC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,288. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Solo Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Solo Brands by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

