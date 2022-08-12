Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Solo Brands Price Performance
Solo Brands stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands
In other news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
