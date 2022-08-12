Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Price Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.