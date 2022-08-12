Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOHO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

