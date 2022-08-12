Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lowered to “Outperform” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SFST opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $366.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

