Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

SWN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 476,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,508,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

