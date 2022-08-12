SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 179,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BWX opened at $23.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

