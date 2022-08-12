SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,309 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

