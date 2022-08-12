SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 257,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. 156,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,638,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

