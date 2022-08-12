Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Plans Dividend of GBX 42.50

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPX opened at £114.80 ($138.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,628.93. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a 52-week high of £172.25 ($208.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £114.81.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($158.53) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £122.68 ($148.23).

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,280 ($112.13) per share, with a total value of £64,960 ($78,492.03).

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.