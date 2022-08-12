Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

