STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.