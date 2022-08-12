StaFi (FIS) Achieves Market Cap of $25.74 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001788 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and $1.61 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00121375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00270564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000316 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

