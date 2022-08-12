Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $146.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $143.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair raised Standex International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Stock Up 0.8 %

SXI opened at $95.30 on Monday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

