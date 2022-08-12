Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Stantec has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $48.67 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 189.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 149.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,105 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

